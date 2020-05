To avoid lines, like the one in the photo above, at least one local grocer is letting you make a reservation.

DeCicco & Sons, in Larchmont, as well their locations in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Harrison, Millwood, Pelham and Somers are now taking reservations online via the free OpenTable app.

Is this the wave of the future? The service started at the Pelham store May 7 and has expanded to all locations.