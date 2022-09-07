Thursday, September 8, 2022
Larchmont Gallery to Open Exhibit of Sherron Francis

Sherron Francis

The Lincoln Glenn Gallery, which opened this year on Larchmont Avenue, presents American art from the 19th century to the contemporary period.

A retrospective exhibition of Sherron Francis, a second-generation New York Abstract Expressionist and Color Field artist, will be on view September 10–October 23, with an opening reception scheduled for Saturday, September 10 from 6pm-9pm ET.

According to Lincoln Glenn’s Eli Sterngass, “This marks the first one-person show for Francis in nearly 40 years. Francis was a fixture in the 1970s downtown New York art scene, where her close circle consisted of artists Dan Christensen, Larry Poons, and Larry Zox, amongst other well-known second-generation Abstract Expressionists. Leading galleries including Andre Emmerich and Tibor de Nagy represented her during this period, and she was included in the 1973 edition of the Whitney Biennial.”

Art critic Peter Schjeldahl positively reviewed her body of work, commenting in the New York Times that her “colors run to luxurious brown‐golds, dreamy blue greens and dusty pinks, though each canvas is alive with a variety of evanescent hues and tints.”

Although she has previously been omitted from art history books on abstract expressionism and color field painting, this exhibition sets the stage for rediscovery in 2022, displaying 22 works that have not been shown in decades.

More information is here.  Exhibition catalogues are available upon request.

 

 

