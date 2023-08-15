Larchmont Firefighter Hospitalized after House Fire

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion after battling a house fire in Larchmont early Monday morning.

The Larchmont Fire Department was dispatched to 75 Magnolia Avenue around 5:00 am and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Fire damage was minimal, says Chief Richard Valentine, due to fast actions of firefighters and quick notification by the homeowner to 911.

The firefighter, whose name was not disclosed, was treated at White plains Hospital and released. Heat exhaustion is the most common injury among firefighters in his department, Valentine added