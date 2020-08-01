Larchmont Dentist Named Top in Westchester

Larchmont’s favorite Pediatric Dentist is now #1 in Westchester, according to the experts at peer-review survey firm topDentists™ and Westchester Magazine. topDentists’ criteria is here.

“Dr. Dave” Zirlin is also listed as a Top Dentist in White Plains.

Both kids and their parents say Dr. Dave makes them instantly comfortable with his fun and gentle approach to going to the dentist.

To make an appointment, call (914) 834-8012 or click here to Request an Appointment online.

He’s a good guy to know.

Larchmont Pediatric Dentistry 1 Madison Avenue, First Floor, Larchmont, NY 10538 • (914) 834-8012