Sunday, August 2, 2020
79.7 F
Larchmont
Home Kids Larchmont Dentist Named Top in Westchester
FeaturedKidsTownsLarchmontLocals

Larchmont Dentist Named Top in Westchester

By theLoop
105
1

Larchmont’s favorite Pediatric Dentist is now #1 in Westchester, according to the experts at peer-review survey firm topDentists™ and Westchester Magazine. topDentists’ criteria is here.

“Dr. Dave” Zirlin is also listed as a Top Dentist in White Plains.

Both kids and their parents say Dr. Dave makes them instantly comfortable with his fun and gentle approach to going to the dentist.
Back in 2013 we even did a story about how Zirlin saved a man’s life on a softball field.

Dr. Dave

To make an appointment, call (914) 834-8012 or click here to Request an Appointment online.

He’s a good guy to know.

Larchmont Pediatric Dentistry 1 Madison Avenue, First Floor, Larchmont, NY 10538 •  (914) 834-8012

1 COMMENT

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr. Lucas C. Homicz
Dr. Lucas C. Homicz
1 hour ago

Congratulations Dr, Dave! Your patients are very lucky to have found such a special dentist to look after them and the health of their teeth. That is exactly what our dental office strives to be to our patients. https://www.HighTideDental.com

0
Reply
Previous articlePolice Blotter Town of Mamaroneck : Cars and Bikes

RELATED ARTICLES

Blotter

Police Blotter Town of Mamaroneck : Cars and Bikes

Debra Quintana - 0
Suburban crime goes unchanged in Mamaroneck as residents continue to leave vehicles unlocked and expensive bikes not properly secured.
Read more
Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Rye Beach at 6am swim - Submitted to theLoop by Phil Gormley
Read more
News

What a Difference 3 Months Makes: Westchester by the Numbers

theLoop - 1
As of July 30, 2020. Compare that to the map from April 30.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x