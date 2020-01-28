Larchmont Cops Nab “Boarding School Bandit”

New York Daily News

A mid-day traffic stop turned into a high speed pursuit last week when the driver of a Honda Civic refused to pull over in Larchmont and lead officers on a chase into neighboring Mamaroneck.

Jesse Wasserman of New Rochelle was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Larchmont cops cornered him at the end of dead-end Hall Street street in the Orienta Section of Mamaroneck Village. He was charged with speeding, fleeing police, reckless endangerment, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

It turns out this is not the 27 year old’s first run-in with the law.

In 2011 Wasserman, was in the headlines when, as a former student of an elite boarding school, he admitted robbing several people at gunpoint in Manhattan’s Central Park. Wasserman was sentenced to one year in jail for that time around. It is not known how much jail time he actually served.

This time, given his obvious propensity for flight and the seriousness of the charges, Wasserman is being held without bail.