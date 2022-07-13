Larchmont and Scarsdale Police Blotters

The Larchmont Train Station continues to be a hub of activity for police calls. For example, there was a call of a suspicious man in an SUV at the train station asking a young teen if he needed a ride home. The suspicious man turned out to be a beloved taxi driver.

This summer the Loop returns the Scarsdale police blotter to the mix after a 10 year absence. This time, as the kiddos are of school, how dare they play lacrosse and basketball?

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

July 9, 2022 Noise, Iselin Terrace Loud party

July 8, 2022 Dispute Yacht Club co-workers report a dispute among three of the employees.

July 7, 2022 Suspicious Person at Larchmont Station Parents of a 13 year old son who commutes to school by train report that a “white elderly male with missing teeth in a Honda Pilot” asked the young teen if he needed a ride home. Turns out it was a beloved taxi driver, Smiling John, asking if he needed a ride.

July 7, 2022 Suspicious person looking into cars at the Larchmont Train station. Person described as black male, no shoes, looking into cars but not attempting enter vehicles. Police spoke to the man and asked him to leave.