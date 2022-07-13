Friday, July 15, 2022
72.1 F
Larchmont
HomeBlotterLarchmont and Scarsdale Police Blotters
BlotterFeaturedHome and GardenLarchmontLocalsNewsScarsdale

Larchmont and Scarsdale Police Blotters

We are back in Scarsdale.

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Comments 0
Post Views: 487

The Larchmont Train Station continues to be a hub of activity for police calls. For example, there was a call of a suspicious man in an SUV at the train station asking a young teen if he needed a ride home. The suspicious man turned out to be a beloved taxi driver.

This summer the Loop returns the Scarsdale police blotter to the mix after a 10 year absence. This time,  as the kiddos are of school, how dare they play lacrosse and basketball?

sponsored by

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

July 9, 2022 Noise, Iselin Terrace Loud party

July 8, 2022 Dispute Yacht Club co-workers report a dispute among three of the employees.

July 7, 2022 Suspicious Person at Larchmont Station  Parents of a 13 year old son who commutes to school by train report that a “white elderly male with missing teeth in a Honda Pilot” asked the young teen if he needed a ride home. Turns out it was a beloved taxi driver, Smiling John, asking if he needed a ride.

July 7, 2022 Suspicious person looking into cars at the Larchmont Train station. Person described as black male, no shoes, looking into cars but not attempting enter vehicles. Police spoke to the man and asked him to leave.

July 6 and 7, 2022 Police are called to CVS on Chatsworth Avenue to remove solicitors outside of the store.

July 6, 2022 Noise, Behind Nicky’s Pizza 9pm Report of teenagers being loud behind the pizzeria.

July 6, 2022 Noise, Willow Park 8pm Report of teenagers screaming and yelling.

July 6, 2022 Larceny, Larchmont Train Station  After a call alerting police of a man rummaging thought a vehicle, officers find a man inside of a gray Subaru SUV. When ordered to exit the vehicle the man, who had a flashlight from the vehicle,  told officers he didn’t try to steal the vehicle, it was unlocked and he was only in it for a few minutes. The suspect was arrested and released upon his own recognizance.

July 2, 2022 Public Intoxication, Willow Avenue Caller reports suspicious male walking back and forth at location and repeatedly falling down.  Officer confirms male intoxicated.

Village of Scarsdale Police Department Blotter

July 10, 2022 Fire, Mohican Trail  Caller reports that her microwave was on fire but is now extinguished.

July 10, 2022 Noise Complaint, Oxford & Greendale Roads  Caller complains about several youths playing basketball at a nearby house. Officers on scene report that the youths stated they were finished and going inside now.

July 9, 2022 Noise Complaint, Shaw Road Caller reports a neighbor is “blasting music an unreasonable level.” Patrol speaks with homeowner having a small gathering.

July 9, 2022 Assistance Rendered for a child locked in a bathroom.

July 5, 2022 Assistance Rendered, River Road Police find an Amazon package which fell off a delivery truck and officers deliver package.

July 5, 2022 Suspicious Individuals, Harcourt Road – Caller reports two unknown men in her yard. The men turn out to be landscapers working for the caller.

July 4, 2022 Limping Coyote, Garden Road Report of an injured coyote in the wooded area near the caller’s location.

July 4, 2022 Lacrosse Play  Complaints that neighbor’s lacrosse balls are going over their fence and into his yard, and noise from the lacrosse balls hitting a trampoline-like backstop. Police officers did not deem the noise to be excessive.

 

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleCourt Dismisses Suit by Former Student at New Rochelle’s Ursuline School
Next articleToday’s Photo: Harbor Island

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Harbor Island

theLoop - 0