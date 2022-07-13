Larchmont and Scarsdale Police Blotters

The Larchmont Train Station continues to be a hub of activity for police calls. For example, there was a call of a suspicious man in an SUV at the train station asking a young teen if he needed a ride home. The suspicious man turned out to be a beloved taxi driver.
This summer the Loop returns the Scarsdale police blotter to the mix after a 10 year absence. This time, as the kiddos are of school, how dare they play lacrosse and basketball?
Village of Larchmont Police Blotter
July 9, 2022 Noise, Iselin Terrace Loud party
July 8, 2022 Dispute Yacht Club co-workers report a dispute among three of the employees.
July 7, 2022 Suspicious Person at Larchmont Station Parents of a 13 year old son who commutes to school by train report that a “white elderly male with missing teeth in a Honda Pilot” asked the young teen if he needed a ride home. Turns out it was a beloved taxi driver, Smiling John, asking if he needed a ride.
July 7, 2022 Suspicious person looking into cars at the Larchmont Train station. Person described as black male, no shoes, looking into cars but not attempting enter vehicles. Police spoke to the man and asked him to leave.
July 6 and 7, 2022 Police are called to CVS on Chatsworth Avenue to remove solicitors outside of the store.
July 6, 2022 Noise, Behind Nicky’s Pizza 9pm Report of teenagers being loud behind the pizzeria.
July 6, 2022 Noise, Willow Park 8pm Report of teenagers screaming and yelling.
July 6, 2022 Larceny, Larchmont Train Station After a call alerting police of a man rummaging thought a vehicle, officers find a man inside of a gray Subaru SUV. When ordered to exit the vehicle the man, who had a flashlight from the vehicle, told officers he didn’t try to steal the vehicle, it was unlocked and he was only in it for a few minutes. The suspect was arrested and released upon his own recognizance.
July 2, 2022 Public Intoxication, Willow Avenue Caller reports suspicious male walking back and forth at location and repeatedly falling down. Officer confirms male intoxicated.
Village of Scarsdale Police Department Blotter
July 10, 2022 Fire, Mohican Trail Caller reports that her microwave was on fire but is now extinguished.
July 10, 2022 Noise Complaint, Oxford & Greendale Roads Caller complains about several youths playing basketball at a nearby house. Officers on scene report that the youths stated they were finished and going inside now.
July 9, 2022 Noise Complaint, Shaw Road Caller reports a neighbor is “blasting music an unreasonable level.” Patrol speaks with homeowner having a small gathering.
July 9, 2022 Assistance Rendered for a child locked in a bathroom.
July 5, 2022 Assistance Rendered, River Road Police find an Amazon package which fell off a delivery truck and officers deliver package.
July 5, 2022 Suspicious Individuals, Harcourt Road – Caller reports two unknown men in her yard. The men turn out to be landscapers working for the caller.
July 4, 2022 Limping Coyote, Garden Road Report of an injured coyote in the wooded area near the caller’s location.
July 4, 2022 Lacrosse Play Complaints that neighbor’s lacrosse balls are going over their fence and into his yard, and noise from the lacrosse balls hitting a trampoline-like backstop. Police officers did not deem the noise to be excessive.