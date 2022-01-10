Larchmont and Mamaroneck Village Police Blotters

LARCHMONT

Destruction of construction, a dog locked in car and temporary burglary.

January 2, 2022 – Hazardous Condition, Beach Ave. Caller states that someone was trying to launch a boat into the water by Dog Beach.

January 2 – Caller reports possible Burglary occurred on Dec. 23, 2021. Computer equipment worth $1700 stolen. Caller then reported on Jan. 6 he found it had been moved to the top of a cabinet.

January 3 – Burglary. Caller reports incident in the past. Caller stated that after construction worksite closed 12/31/21, 9 windows were damaged or broken and electrical wiring cut, and a port-a-potty knocked over. Window damage reported to be $5400, wires $500.

January 5 – Caller reports loud music in a car in Flint Park near the playground. Party advised responding officer they were heading home.

Jan 9 – Locust Ave, Flint Park, Caller states his dog locked himself in his vehicle. Larchmont Fire Dept. assisted.

Jan. 9 -2101 Palmer Ave. Caller reports theft of white utopia trek bicycle valued at $3500 stolen from garage, locked to bicycle rack.

MAMARONECK VILLAGE

A catalytic converter is stolen from a vehicle, $500 is stolen from another, police escort two drunk men safely back to their homes and apparently people still write checks albeit bad ones. Here’s a look at the blotter from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

January 3, 2022 Larceny – Walk in wished to report a larceny of a check in the past

December 29, 2021 Larceny, Halstead Avenue – Caller reports an unknown party entered his unoccupied vehicle and took $500 without permission. Caller advised there is video surveillance of this incident.

December 29, 2021 Larceny, Florence Street – report of a larceny involving a fraudulent check

December 27, 2021 Larceny, Center Avenue – Caller advises his locks have been broken off his trailers.

December 27, 2021 Trespass, Palmer Terrace – Unit dispatched to call of a suspicious condition. Caller reports that her father entered her residence and found an unknown party in her apartment. Caller reports she believes this to be an ongoing issue.

December 24, 2021 Dispute, Mamaroneck Avenue – Caller reports a fight with intoxicated male at the location. Unit reports situation mediated at the scene.

December 22, 22021 Harassment, Halstead Avenue – Caller reports landlord made threats to her husband and wants to file a report.

December 22, 2021 Larceny, Halstead Avenue – Caller reports having bank account hacked.

December 21, 2021 Larceny, East Boston Post Road – Report of a customer who has stolen several items from the store.

December 20, 2021 Dispute, Waverly Avenue – Caller reports a man urinating in front of his house and a dispute ensued. Caller advises that the man left the scene in a black Acura.

December 20, 2021 Larceny, Stuart Avenue – Report of a customer using a fake check at a business.

December 14, 2021 Larceny, Franklin Avenue – Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle.

December 14, 2021 Harassment, Mamaroneck Avenue – Parents reports that her child was pushed on the ground and sustained injuries at school. There is a language barrier. A walk in, later identified as an individual involved in the incident wishes to document said incident.

December 13, 2021 Fight in Progress, Van Ranst Place – Answering a call of a fight in progress, speak with two intoxicated men (language barrier) who were uncooperative and unclear as to what happened. Both intoxicated partiers were escorted (followed) home safely.

December 10, 2021 Larceny, Fenimore Road – Person requests help with incident regarding a fraudulent check.

December 6, 2021 Larceny, Livingston Avenue – Person reports money being taken from his bank account.

December 5, 2021 Harassment, Waverly Avenue – Report of harassing text messages

December 2, 2021 Larceny, Carroll Avenue – Report someone wrote and cashed a check from her account without her knowledge.