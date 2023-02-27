Larchmont and Mamaroneck Village Police Blotters

Graffiti at Harbor Island, using a fire hydrant to wash your stuff, and an insolent driver ignores a detour and hits a DPW employee.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

February 26, 2023 Burglary-Residential, Fairway Lane House sitter arrives to residence to find it had been burglarized. Investigation pending.

February 23, 2023 Theft of Service, Waverly Avenue Report of someone opening fire hydrant to wash personal equipment.

February 23, 2023 Criminal Mischief, Halstead Avenue Unknown female causes damage to a vehicle then flees on foot.

February 22, 2023 Arrest-DWI, Mamaroneck Avenue Dispute results in one person arrested.

February 17, 2023 Graffiti, Harbor Island Park. Graffiti painted on a shed near the pavilion.

February 17, 2023 Larceny, Harrison Avenue Caller reports items stolen from his vehicle overnight.

February 15, 2023 Assault, Jefferson Avenue Extension DPW reports an irate driver who ignored traffic detour struck a DPW employee with his car mirror.

February 13, 2023 Larceny, East Boston Post Road Report of equipment and materials stolen from work site.

February 10, 2023 Dispute, Halstead Avenue, MTA conductor and unruly person on the train platform.

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

February 26, 2023 Suspicious Vehicle, DWI Walnut Avenue While on routine patrol police discover a vehicle parked on Walnut Avenue idling with its parking lights on and driver asleep at the wheel as well as a sleeping passenger. Police found it difficult to wake the driver. The driver was arrested for DWI while the passenger was released at the scene. A twelve pack of beer was discovered with four cans unopened.

February 25, 2023 Noise-Loud Music, Boston Post Road Caller complaint of loud music from Sherwood’s.

February 21 2023 Suspicious Person, Palmer Avenue Caller states that a man and woman followed him from the bank to his vehicle trying to convince him he dropped money. Caller was worried of possible scam.

February 21, 2023 Suspicious Vehicle, Linden Avenue, Vehicle parked in the driveway with lights on. Owner of the vehicle was summoned from inside the home. She informed police that she had not left the lights on.