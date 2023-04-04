Larchmont and Mamaroneck Police Blotters

Town of Mamaroneck Police

In a case that might be labeled as “retro crime,” Town of Mamaroneck Police report an incident of “check washing” in which checks are “washed” and reused. There are some who still write checks and apparently criminals who wash them.

Town of Mamaroneck Police warn residents of a recent increase in numbers of overall fraud cases including identity theft.

March 31, 2023 Vehicle Theft, Griffen Avenue Porsche stolen from residence.

March 17, 2023 Larceny, Chase Bank parking lot at Weaver and Boston Post Road Victim who parked her vehicle was purposely distracted by a suspect claiming to warn about tacks or nails on the pavement while another suspect swept in to steal the victim’s handbag. Both suspects, females, fled on foot.

Village of Larchmont Police

April 1, 2023 Burglary-Stolen Automobile Kilmer Road 4:45am Caller reports that someone just entered her home and took the keys to her BMW and drove away. Victim was concerned that someone may still be in the home.

March 31, 2023 Bike Thefts Chatsworth Ave Bridge Lot 3 Police nabbed a suspect attempting to steal a bicycle from the parking lot at the train station. The suspect was spotted fleeing to the train platform. One officer displayed and activated his Taser ordering the man to stop. The suspect complied and taken into custody. The bicycle lock had been cut with a bolt cutter found at the scene.

March 31, 2023 Fraud Boston Post Road Victim reports receiving a call from someone ironically saying he worked for Citibank Fraud Department. The suspect opened two accounts and withdrew money.

March 30, 2023 Noise Complaint Caller reports loud music coming from neighbor’s contractor.

March 28, 2023 Suspicious Activity – Fraud Unknown caller was fraudulently requesting personal information about victim’s deceased spouse.

Village of Mamaroneck Police

March 30, 2023 Truck Under Bridge Mamaroneck Avenue Are you keeping count?

March 30, 2023 Illegal Dumping Mamaroneck Avenue Caller advises of a male wearing shorts carrying a recycling bin who is dumping garbage on the side of the road.

March 27, 2023 Accident Pedestrian Prospect Avenue Pedestrian sustained a laceration to the back of the head and complained of back pain.

March 26, 2023 Criminal Mischief Old White Plains Road Caller reports a rock through window of a business.

March 17, 2023 Burglary Residence Harrison Avenue Unknown method of entry. No one home at the time.