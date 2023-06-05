Larchmont and Mamaroneck Police Blotters: Pizza Joint Tagging

The elusive Westchester pizza graffiti artist has made a mark (or two) in Larchmont.

A slice of pizza was painted outside Nicky’s Pizza on the North Avenue side of the building. The graffiti artist has painted slices at four other pizzerias throughout Westchester, including locations in Pelham, Tuckahoe and New Rochelle. Nicky’s staff says they love the artwork and do not wish to pursue charges if the mysterious tagger is caught. No idea if the artist has actually eaten pizza there.

He’s in Mamaroneck, too. Jimmy’s Pizza got the tag, too.

Meanwhile, police continue a crackdown in Willow Park in the Manor where some dog owners dare to allow their pets to roam without a leash. After receiving several complaints from one neighbor who called several days in a row, Larchmont Police have begun early morning patrols and are warning dog owners.

In Mamaroneck, the very popular Don Jito’s restaurant on Mamaroneck Avenue was closed after a fight broke out during which Village of Mamaroneck Police called for police assistance from Village of Larchmont and Town of Mamaroneck. The Village of Mamaroneck Building Department forced the closing of the restaurant after citing several violations.

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

May 28, 2023 Suspicious Person, Chatsworth and Palmer Avenues 9pm report of disoriented man standing on corner. Man is wearing blue medical scrub pants.

May 27, 2023 Aid to dog Flint Avenue Caller states they accidentally locked their dog in the bedroom.

May 25 & 27, 2023 Willow Park Dogs off leash. Warning issued to the dog owners.

May 26, 2023 Vandalism Nicky’s Pizza, Chatsworth Avenue Graffiti on North Avenue side of pizzeria. Does not want to pursue charges.

May 26, 2023 Larceny, Car Stolen West Boston Post Road, Mavis Tire – Did a stranger or the vehicle owner steal a 2007 Tacoma from the Mavis front lot? Video shows a man wearing a yellow shirt approach and enter the vehicle before driving away towards New Rochelle. Mavis manager says the vehicle was dropped off for service a few days prior with a single car key and note from the owner to fix it. The completed repairs amounted to $4000. Mavis staff made several attempts to reach the vehicle owner who they never met in person. The owner arranged a credit payment for half of the cost but did not respond to paying the balance. Was the vehicle stolen? The manager at Mavis states that if it is determined that the owner/suspect failed to pay for labor and parts in full, he will press charges.

May 24, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Chatsworth and Forest Park Avenues After observing vehicle driving through two red traffic lights police stop vehicle to find the driver flashing a gold shield from his wallet bearing “Director of Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.” After officers were unable to confirm the driver’s credentials and further questioning, the driver admitted to having the fake id printed by a friend. He confessed to using the fake id to obtain discounts on hotel room rates.

May 23, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Palmer and Chatsworth Avenues Hispanic female in her 40’s, blonde and wearing a headset raised her hands and swung at person walking by. No physical contact was made but person reporting contacted police.

May 23, 2023 Wells Fargo Bank, Boston Post Road Bank manager informs police of a man making several calls and odd demands in hopes arranging appointment. Demands included that the manager not wear shoes and if branch had public restrooms.

May 22, 2023 Gas Leak. Boston Post Road and Deane Place. Gas leak from a broken pipe located at the intersection. Con Ed Gas notified.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

May 24, 2023 Accident-Pedestrian Mamaroneck Avenue Caller reports person wither truck by a vehicle or fell out of his wheel chair. EMS at scene. One person transported to hospital.

May 24, 2023 Accident-Pedestrian West Boston Post Road 9 year old child struck by a vehicle.

May 21, 2023 Fight Mamaroneck Avenue, Disturbance. Don Jito’s restaurant. Building Department notified for an occupancy issue.

May 18, 2023 Accident-Pedestrian Mamaroneck Avenue Accident with injuries to one person. EMS dispatched.

May 13, 2023 Arrest-DWI Car into telephone pole. Man arrested.

May 6, 2023 Larceny Stolen Bicycle, Halstead Avenue

May 6, 2023 Arrest-DWI West Boston Post Road. Drunk driver arrest at 5 am

May 6, 2023 Arrest-DWI Halstead Avenue 12:55 am.

May 1, 2023 Dispute East Boston Post Road Caller reports a male, described as a white male, wearing a black shirt and hoodie is banging on door. During the phone call to police the unknown male left in black vehicle.