Friday, November 13, 2020
47.1 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Larchmont Al Fresco Will Have Winter Dining
TownsLarchmontFeaturedFood & DiningTrending

Larchmont Al Fresco Will Have Winter Dining

By theLoop
1,341
1

Larchmont Avenue in August, 2020

Planning for winter street dining is underway in Larchmont, says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh. “All around the Village there will be various structures, from igloos and greenhouses to tents and wooden enclosures. It will be a winter wonderland!”

It may be a few weeks before we see the efforts of One Larchmont and Larchmont Nurseries, who are planning a complicated scenario.  One Larchmont is providing igloos and greenhouses, helping arrange for a village-wide cleaning service and test-marketing some wooden barriers and platforms which may be used for al fresco going forward.

Larchmont Nurseries will be switching the greenery from summer to winter-appropriate plants.

And a reminder:

That beautiful foliage on Larchmont Avenue, used to create outdoor dining space over the warmer months, could be yours.

“Larchmont al Fresco’s” foliage will have to be dismantled for the winter.

Larchmont Nurseries is offering the Majesty Palms for $250 each and the Hibiscus plants for free.

The proceeds will go to continued beautification of the business districts.

If you are interested, please email Joanne at larchmontnursery@aol.com and put AL FRESCO in the subject line.

photo: Don Henderson

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Congratulations
Congratulations
7 hours ago

Outstanding! We’ve been blessed to live here, raise our children and now watch them raise many of our grandchildren. Truly Blessed!
This response to the virus focusing on local small businesses is the latest example of the sense of community that has always defined the village and surrounding towns. Now, we must support these efforts. Let’s go folks!

0
Reply
Previous articleMamaroneck Unveils New Swings In Columbus Park
Next articleCovid: Westchester by the Numbers

RELATED ARTICLES

Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot: Big Burl

Loop Contributor - 0
Big Burl on the Leatherstocking Trail - Submitted to theLoop by Denise Claudet
Read more
Mamaroneck

Covid: Westchester by the Numbers

theLoop - 1
The latest case numbers in town and around the County.
Read more
Kids

Mamaroneck Unveils New Swings In Columbus Park

Debra Quintana - 0
Columbus Park in Mamaroneck finally has what all the other village parks have had for decades. Children's swings.
Read more

Larchmont Avenue in August, 2020

Planning for winter street dining is underway in Larchmont, says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh. “All around the Village there will be various structures, from igloos and greenhouses to tents and wooden enclosures. It will be a winter wonderland!”

It may be a few weeks before we see the efforts of One Larchmont and Larchmont Nurseries, who are planning a complicated scenario.  One Larchmont is providing igloos and greenhouses, helping arrange for a village-wide cleaning service and test-marketing some wooden barriers and platforms which may be used for al fresco going forward.

Larchmont Nurseries will be switching the greenery from summer to winter-appropriate plants.

And a reminder:

That beautiful foliage on Larchmont Avenue, used to create outdoor dining space over the warmer months, could be yours.

“Larchmont al Fresco’s” foliage will have to be dismantled for the winter.

Larchmont Nurseries is offering the Majesty Palms for $250 each and the Hibiscus plants for free.

The proceeds will go to continued beautification of the business districts.

If you are interested, please email Joanne at larchmontnursery@aol.com and put AL FRESCO in the subject line.

photo: Don Henderson

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo