Larchmont Al Fresco Will Have Winter Dining

Planning for winter street dining is underway in Larchmont, says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh. “All around the Village there will be various structures, from igloos and greenhouses to tents and wooden enclosures. It will be a winter wonderland!”

It may be a few weeks before we see the efforts of One Larchmont and Larchmont Nurseries, who are planning a complicated scenario. One Larchmont is providing igloos and greenhouses, helping arrange for a village-wide cleaning service and test-marketing some wooden barriers and platforms which may be used for al fresco going forward.

Larchmont Nurseries will be switching the greenery from summer to winter-appropriate plants.

And a reminder:

That beautiful foliage on Larchmont Avenue, used to create outdoor dining space over the warmer months, could be yours.

“Larchmont al Fresco’s” foliage will have to be dismantled for the winter.

Larchmont Nurseries is offering the Majesty Palms for $250 each and the Hibiscus plants for free.

The proceeds will go to continued beautification of the business districts.

If you are interested, please email Joanne at larchmontnursery@aol.com and put AL FRESCO in the subject line.

photo: Don Henderson