Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Larchmont Accident Leaves 20 Year Old Dead and 18 Year Old in Critical Condition

Debra Quintana
A 20 year old man was killed and an 18 year old is in critical condition after a their vehicle crashed on Boston Post Road in Larchmont (Town of Mamaroneck) shortly before midnight Monday evening, July 3.

Town of Mamaroneck Police say that the vehicle struck a light pole and a tree before crashing the driver’s side into the Summit Physical Therapy location at 1420 Boston Post Road.

The 20 year old driver was taken to Montefiore-New Rochelle Hospital where he died. The 18 year old passenger was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

Police say both young men live in New Rochelle and believe that they might have left the carnival taking place in Mamaroneck. The Town of Mamaroneck Detective Division, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation and police units from Village of Mamaroneck, Village of Larchmont responded to the scene.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to call the Town of Mamaroneck Police 914 391-6100

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
