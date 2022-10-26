Larchmont 2- Day Auction to Feature Painting Accidentally Sold at Tag Sale

from Clarke Auction Gallery:

Clarke Auction Gallery will host an unprecedented two-day auction October 29-30; sessions start at 12 pm daily, featuring a highly curated selection of A-list art, jewelry, silver and decorative objects. Art collectors will want to take notice as nearly half the lots in the first day alone are artworks.

“Saturday has a collection of great art and Asian antiques,” says gallery owner and auctioneer Ronan Clarke. “We have a magnificent estate of jewelry from the estate of a famous NY gallerist going on Sunday.”

One of the paintings at auction Saturday, a 25-by-30-inch oil painting called “Country Fair” by Aldro Hibbard (1886-1972) was mistakenly sold at a tag sale in 2019. The painting ended up in litigation and now Clarke has the painting back; the parties involved came to an agreement to auction it off and split the proceeds. (Further description of the painting is below.)

Public previews are Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 pm, and Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

“The selection of fine art in this auction that came from an important New York City gallerist’s estate was so good and large that we decided to expand to a two-day auction format,” says Clarke. “We are also excited by some very choice examples of diamond jewelry, Rolex watches, and statement pieces for the home.”

Latin American art has been growing by leaps and bounds as a highly sought after segment in the art world and will feature in some important works in this sale. Highlights include a signed Roberto Matta (Chilean, 1911-2020) oil on canvas, estimated at $30/50,000. The painting retained a gallery label for The Marble Arch Gallery, 79th St. NYC, and measures 23 by 28 inches. Contemporary works continue to attract new collectors daily and abstract painter Leonardo Nierman (Mexican, b 1932) is represented here with a very large and early oil on Masonite ($3/5,000), signed and dated 1959, 48 by 96 inches. ($3/5,000)

Among American artists, Aldro Hibbard (1886-1972) is a renowned name, long celebrated for his New England landscapes, particularly Vermont snowscapes. In this sale is a charming and folky oil on canvas,

“This painting is one of my favorites in the sale. It is Hibbard at his best, where he has captured on canvas the essence of country life and the energy of a fair from the animals and people to the colorful balloons and attractions,” Clarke said, noting that the painting was used in a 1947 Maxwell House coffee advertising campaign.

The fine art offerings in this auction are quite diverse, ranging from three paintings by Orville Bulman (American, 1904-1978), “Les Tres Bon Jour” ($10/15,000) and “Crows Nest” ($3/5,000), both 1967, and “Les Soeurs Dumond,” ($2/3,000), 1965, to a Theo Tobiasse (Israeli, 1927-2012) signed oil on canvas, “Pour grace le temps, sarrete de temps en temps,” ($20/30,000).