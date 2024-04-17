Land Swap for WJWW Approved by Westchester Legislature

The Westchester County Board of Legislators has approved a controversial land swap for Westchester Joint Water Works (WJWW) that trades a property that has been already cleared for a filtration plant for a new 13.4-acre parcel adjacent to the Westchester County Airport.

WJWW plans to construct the Rye Lake Water Filtration Plant near the intersection of Tower Road and Purchase Street in Harrison, which is also part of the airport. Meanwhile, WJWW will deed 13 acres on the other side of the airport back to the county.

There is strong opposition to the plan, as we reported extensively, because, among other reasons, the plant will be in close proximity to contaminated groundwater containing toxic chemicals, including polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The chemicals were left behind after years of firefighting exercises by the New York Air National Guard until 1983.

Local groups objecting to the plant being built on the site include the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group, the Purchase Environmental Protective Association, Purchase Friends Meeting and the Coalition to Prevent Westchester Airport Expansion.

But the majority of legislators disagreed. Legislator Catherine Parker (D – Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Rye) said “As an environmentalist, I believe everyone is entitled to clean drinking water. It is a basic human right. We do not want the residents of Westchester to end up like Flint, Michigan. This water filtration plant is essential to that basic human right for almost the entirety of those living along Westchester’s Sound Shore.”

WJWW serves about 100,000 residents in Harrison, Mamaroneck, Rye and New Rochelle, and was ordered to build a filtration plant by New York State in 2003 and by the federal government in 2019 to filter water from Rye Lake.

Last week the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the first-ever federal limits on toxic PFAS in drinking water, establishing the Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) of 4 parts per trillion (ppt) for the two most widely-detected PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS. The EPA’s limits are now stricter than the 10 parts per trillion that is the current standard in New York State.

Opponents say they will continue to fight against the swap, possibly with legal action.