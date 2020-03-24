Judge Sides with Hampshire on Mamaroneck Project Delay

A state judge has ordered the Village of Mamaroneck to start moving on the approval process for “The Residences at Hampshire.”

The proposed 105-unit development on the site of the Hampshire Golf and Country Club has been stalled over required environmental reviews. Judge Linda Jamieson ruled the Village has engaged in an “encyclopedic” rather than “analytic” review of the controversial project that has dragged on for four years.

The Village now has until early April to complete the project’s Final Environmental Review Statement. The Planning Board would then have to rule on the project in May. The developer has complained that the usual time-frame for environmental review is 18 months. Mamaroneck officials have been conducting their meetings remotely during the Covid 19 emergency, so that is not expected to impact the timetable.

The sprawling “Residences” project proposal was born after the developer’s initial application for condominiums at the site of the Hampshire Clubhouse was rejected by the Village. The condos would’ve required a zoning variance, but the Residences project does not. Critics of the proposed development say the golf club site is low lying, prone to flooding, and unsuitable for large scale development.

As they press for the larger project, the developers are also offering inducements for reconsideration of the smaller original condo configuration.

The Loop has learned that developer Daniel Pfeffer wrote to the Mamaroneck School District November 6th to offer 13 acres of the property in exchange for the School Board’s support of the original condo project. Pfeffer reportedly told Sylvia Wallach, the Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations, that the previously submitted condo project would generate $2.5 Million a year in tax revenues which could be enough to subsidize a new school on the donated land. The proposal was met with a terse e-mail response: “The Board is not comfortable having this conversation. Thank you for making yourselves available.”

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy was even more blunt when he learned of the offer saying “We will not be bribed.”

The next Village Planning Board meeting is scheduled to be held Wednesday evening at 7PM. Website and LMC-TV access can be found by going to Village of Mamaroneck Planning Board

Click link to read the full court ruling:

Hampshire Decision and Order