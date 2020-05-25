Larchmont Thrift Store Funds Local Covid Needs

A small local thrift store, The Golden Shoestring, has come to the rescue in a big way.

For years, the Larchmont shop operated by the Junior League Westchester on the Sound, has long earned money to support community projects and charities, but now it is meeting the unexpected challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the money earned by the Golden Shoestring, the JLWOS donated laptops to high school seniors, meals for healthcare workers and grants to community charities. Not bad for a shop that has elevated the art of turning castoffs into cash for worthy community causes.

The League donated six new laptops to high school senior students in need of assistance for their remote online learning. The laptops were distributed to specially selected students identified by guidance counselors and school social workers. The students were selected solely on need with the goal to continue their education in college and went to students attending high schools in New Rochelle, Mamaroneck and Port Chester.

Another endeavor – providing fifty daily meals for two weeks to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital – delivered the added benefit of supporting several local restaurants.

“Junior Leagues always help their communities in crisis and the Covid-19 health crisis was no different. The extra challenge this time was that we did not want to put any of our members or their families in danger, however we found immediate and meaningful ways to help our communities,” says Jane O’Sullivan, President Junior League of Westchester on the Sound.

Money was also granted to Caritas of Port Chester, The Sharing Shelf, Helping Hands for the Homeless and Hungry, The Carver Centro, 5 Steps to 5, STEM Alliance of Larchmont/Mamaroneck and Girls Inc. of Westchester.

Longtime loyal customers are eager for The Golden Shoestring to reopen since it closed in March due to the pandemic. O’Sullivan says they look forward to the reopening once state executive restrictions are lifted and health safety precautions are assured. If you are interested in becoming a Junior League member please email joinjuniorleaguewos@gmail.com.