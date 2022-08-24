Incumbent Bowman Wins Democratic Primary in NY’s 16 CD

25,512 registered Democrats voted in New York’s 16th Congressional District in Tuesday’s Primary, handily giving incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman the nomination.
The member of the Democratic Socialists of America competed against two moderate Westchester County legislators.
With 54% of the vote, Bowman beat five-term Legislator Catherine Parker, D-Rye (19%), and Vedat Gashi, D-Yorktown (25%). Gashi, who has served two terms on the County Legislature, had the endorsement of former representatives Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, and several labor organizations.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, former mayor of Scarsdale, in November.
Official Results:
DEM
VEDAT GASHI
6,785
25%
DEM
JAMAAL BOWMAN
14,932
54%
DEM
CATHERINE F PARKER
5,290
19%
DEM
MARK JAFFE
505
2%
Office Totals
27,512
100%