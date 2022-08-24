Incumbent Bowman Wins Democratic Primary in NY’s 16 CD

25,512 registered Democrats voted in New York’s 16th Congressional District in Tuesday’s Primary, handily giving incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman the nomination.

The member of the Democratic Socialists of America competed against two moderate Westchester County legislators.

With 54% of the vote, Bowman beat five-term Legislator Catherine Parker, D-Rye (19%), and Vedat Gashi, D-Yorktown (25%). Gashi, who has served two terms on the County Legislature, had the endorsement of former representatives Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, and several labor organizations.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, former mayor of Scarsdale, in November.

Official Results:

DEM

VEDAT GASHI

6,785

25%

DEM

JAMAAL BOWMAN

14,932

54%

DEM

CATHERINE F PARKER

5,290

19%

DEM

MARK JAFFE

505

2%

Office Totals

27,512

100%