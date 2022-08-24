Wednesday, August 24, 2022
84.3 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsIncumbent Bowman Wins Democratic Primary in NY's 16 CD
FeaturedNewsTrendingWestchester County

Incumbent Bowman Wins Democratic Primary in NY’s 16 CD

Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman
Comments 0
Post Views: 129

25,512 registered Democrats voted in New York’s 16th Congressional District in Tuesday’s Primary, handily giving incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman the nomination.

The member of the Democratic Socialists of America competed against two moderate Westchester County legislators.

With 54% of the vote, Bowman beat five-term Legislator Catherine Parker, D-Rye (19%), and Vedat Gashi, D-Yorktown (25%).  Gashi, who has served two terms on the County Legislature, had the endorsement of former representatives Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, and several labor organizations.

sponsored by

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, former mayor of Scarsdale, in November.

Official Results:

DEM
VEDAT GASHI
6,785
25%

DEM
JAMAAL BOWMAN
14,932
54%

DEM
CATHERINE F PARKER
5,290
19%

DEM
MARK JAFFE
505
2%

Office Totals
27,512
100%

Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman
Polly Kreisman is the Founder and Publisher of the Larchmont Loop, an actor, and a 15-time Emmy Award winning former television reporter. In New York she worked at WPIX TV, WWOR TV, WNBC TV and NY1. She lives in Larchmont, has twins in college, and two badly behaved dogs.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Egret

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Incumbent Bowman Wins Democratic Primary in NY’s 16 CD

Polly Kreisman - 0