Hunter Tier Parking Lot Plan for Housing in Mamaroneck Takes Next Steps

The Mamaroneck Village Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to begin negotiations on a possible agreement with developers to turn the Hunter Tier parking lot into an all-affordable apartment building. There could be parking underground. An environmental impact review will have to be completed before work can begin.

As we reported last year, the parking structure at 141 Prospect Avenue (across from the Village Police Station and Courthouse) is in need of repair. The Village originally envisioned creating 40-50 apartments for families making as little as $30-thousand a year, but proposals came back with higher numbers of apartments.

The property was changed last year to a C-2 commercial zone which allows for much greater concentration of units.

A group known as “Stop the Hunter Lot” says the project is targeting non-residents, and adding more students to a recent surge in student enrollment “will strain resources further and impact educational quality.” Furthermore, they say there will be a net reduction in available parking spaces.

