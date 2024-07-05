Hunter Tier Parking Lot Plan for Housing in Mamaroneck Takes Next Steps

The Mamaroneck Village Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to begin negotiations on a possible agreement with developers to turn the Hunter Tier parking lot into an all-affordable apartment building. There could be parking underground. An environmental impact review will have to be completed before work can begin.
As we reported last year, the parking structure at 141 Prospect Avenue (across from the Village Police Station and Courthouse) is in need of repair. The Village originally envisioned creating 40-50 apartments for families making as little as $30-thousand a year, but proposals came back with higher numbers of apartments.
The property was changed last year to a C-2 commercial zone which allows for much greater concentration of units.
A group known as “Stop the Hunter Lot” says the project is targeting non-residents, and adding more students to a recent surge in student enrollment “will strain resources further and impact educational quality.” Furthermore, they say there will be a net reduction in available parking spaces.
The previous rule against having buildings built in Mamaroneck higher than 3 stories should NOT have been changed. It was a good rule and kept the character of our village intact. Change the zoning law back to 3 stories.
I there was a good reason to keep buildings in Mamaroneck 3 stories.
There are much better sites for affordable housing that will not destroy business on MAMARONECk Ave.Parking is difficult as it is. The businesses on the avenue will have fewer spaces for customer parking. It’s few and far between now. How many more shops will close.
Impact on business will be measured by the required environmental review prior to signing any contract. At the moment this project remains a proposal which will be evaluated against the options of repairing the crumbling parking structure, building additional parking nearby, or doing nothing. At some point the lot will need to be completely closed to address the deteriorating condition of the structure and will cost the village a considerable amount of money.
We remain hopeful those issues can be addressed as negotiations progress.
Again Young you mislead the residents
Has the board got an appraisal of the lot yet
Has the board got any proposals to repair or rebuild the parking structure
obvIously there is more to these decisions then just two developers or have you decided that the structure is not relevant
An appraisal of the lot is pending and essential prior to any contract. Our consultant is researching costs for repair or replacement of the parking lot, which will also figure into the decision; Preliminary estimates begin in the range of $8-9Million but we’ll wait for the official tally. Rebuilding or doing nothing remain options. No decision to go ahead has been made. No one is misleading except those who have a vested interest in not having more affordable options for apartments in Mamaroneck.
Would it also b available for Section 8 Residents?
Just saw this article and that’s a great question. Section 8 is a federal program for low income renters. This project is intended to be all-affordable based on a percentage of the Average Median Income for Mamaroneck which is quite high. So, not low-income but “affordable,” which in this instance is a relative term. It doesn’t seem like most section 8 residents would be able to qualify. That said, negotiations with the two developers have just begun.
So there are maximum AND minimum income requirements?
Yes.
Bottom line: Section 8 renters would qualify IF they meet the income requirements.
Another misleading statement
Young do you actually research facts before you opine
I do. If I am mistaken please weigh in. I know you have a great deal of first hand knowledge about Section 8.