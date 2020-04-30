Humane Society in New Rochelle Record Numbers of Adoptions

Construction, with cat, underway just before pandemic closures

 

Some good news…from the Westchester Humane Society in New Rochelle. The pandemic and a construction project on the site has resulted in a record number of animal adoptions.   The construction is for a brand new modern shelter.

“We actually have very few dogs or cat in shelter. We have been doing adoptions by appointment,” says Dana Rocco. “For dogs or cats we put adopters in a large room and bring animals to them.”

They are now doing  three appointments per day for prospective forever adopters, 10 am, noon and 2 pm. They are open for intake as well.

 

