How to Help Children Develop Healthy Sleep Habits

by Dr. Ranaan Arens, Pediatric Pulmonology, Sleep Medicine

Creating and sticking to a healthy sleep routine for every child is essential for optimal health. Getting ample sleep (9-11 hours a night) ensures that children get enough rest to meet the cognitive and physical demands of their days.

Keep in mind these 5 tips to foster healthy sleep habits in children:

1. Set a regular bedtime and wake time. On weekends, don’t let them sleep more than an hour or so longer than usual.

2. Establish a regular bedtime routine – such as a bath followed by reading, and not eating close to bedtime.

3. No screens before bed. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that we stop using electronic devices 30-60 minutes before bedtime. Keeping TVs and computers out of their rooms is also helpful to create a restful environment.

4. Turn off bright lights at night. Nightlights are okay, but stronger lighting can affect a teenager’s ability to fall asleep even more than usual. Teens have a delayed melatonin release, which is why their bodies naturally want to stay up later at night and sleep later in the morning.

Take advantage of morning light. Exposure to natural light in the morning advances the circadian rhythm to shut down brain melatonin production and promote daytime alertness.

When Trouble Sleeping Signals a Sleep Disorder

Many people think of snoring as an adult problem, but children also sometimes exhibit snorting, rasping or gasping sounds while sleeping. In some cases, the problem might be caused by oversized tonsils and adenoids or being overweight. In others, the snoring could be the sign of a sleep disorder such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

This is one of the most common sleep disorders I see in children. In sleep “apnea” (which means to stop breathing), children temporarily stop breathing and have reduced oxygen supply to their brain for 10 or more seconds at a time during their sleep. This condition is harmful to their and may affect their growth, development and behavior and lead to significant conditions as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Today, up to 5-7 percent of kids have sleep apnea. The size of their tonsils remains a common cause of obstructive sleep apnea, in addition to upper airway anatomical abnormalities. As with adults, being overweight is one of the biggest causes and risk factors; 17 to 30 percent of children today are in this category. The added weight in the chest and neck impinge on the mechanical construction of the airway.

Kids themselves may not realize they are having trouble sleeping, but parents might.

Signs include:

– Frequent snoring

– Abrupt arousals at night and difficulty staying asleep

– Waking with a sore throat or dry mouth

– Waking up with headaches

– Difficulty waking in the morning

– Daytime sleepiness

– Poor attention and poor school performance

– Moodiness or other behavior problems

– Depression

– Bed wetting

How a Sleep Study Can Help

If your child displays any of the above symptoms – and especially if they have more than one – the AAP recommends that you have your child evaluated for a sleep study.

It’s actually a very easy process – all the kids have to do is sleep! Polysomnographic sleep studies involve spending an overnight (with a parent) in our sleep lab. At our new facility, we have a special pediatric room with a private bathroom where parents can sleep in the same bed as their children, or in a separate bed next to them. The children are monitored overnight as they sleep using highly advanced diagnostic equipment that checks for things such as airflow and oxygen intake. A sleep technician is there all night to monitor equipment and attend to any needs.

And that’s it. In about a week, we’ll have analyzed the study data and be ready to make a diagnosis. Treatment for large tonsils could be as simple as a tonsillectomy to cure the apnea. In other cases, treatments include an airflow regulating mask to facilitate breathing in cases of apnea, as well as a weight management plan. Other sleep disorders such as parasomnia or “night terrors” might warrant behavioral health treatment.

Whatever the diagnosis, our credentialed staff is dedicated to getting to the source of the problem and helping your child get the sleep he or she needs.

Dr. Ranaan Arens is a Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is the Director of the Pediatric Sleep Center and Director of the Postgraduate Training Program in Pediatric Pulmonology at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM). He sees patients at White Plains Hospital’s Pediatric Specialty Center in White Plains. To make an appointment, call 914-849-5437.

