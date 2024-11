Did you know that more than 2000 acres of Mamaroneck was once mapped out as “Grand Park,” designed with a university, a seminary, hotels and hundreds of building lots?

This and other fun facts about Mamaroneck history are in a new book about how Mamaroneck’s 210 streets got their names. It was written by Paul Rheingold with assistance from the Mamaroneck Historical Society.

The book has info on the Rye Neck, Shore Acres, Orienta, Mamaroneck Avenue, and the Heathcote areas.