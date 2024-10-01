Thursday, October 3, 2024
71.3 F
Larchmont
HomePetsHorse Runs Loose in Mamaroneck Town and Larchmont
FeaturedLarchmontMamaroneckPets

Horse Runs Loose in Mamaroneck Town and Larchmont

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 1
Post Views: 364
File photo

If you thought you were seeing things, that was a horse running loose at Palmer Avenue and Harrison Drive in the Town of Mamaroneck on Sept. 23.

Village Police say the horse, named Oreo, was eventually caught nearby at Harrison and Lockwood Dr. in the Village of Larchmont and was walked over to Police Headquarters.

They didn’t book him, just tied him out back.

The horse was retrieved, and the owner received an appearance ticket to Village Court for “Control of Animals Required.”

Larchmont Police Chief Chris T. McNerney says this was the second time he has had such an incident in the last 18 months. Each time the horse was being housed by the same person that works with animals, and who lives in the Town of Mamaroneck.

There does not appear to be mention in the Town Code prohibiting a Town resident from housing a horse on their property.

Good to know.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mickey
Mickey
October 2, 2024 2:39 AM

Ahh the old days when we waited for General Washington on his way to sleep in Rye!

0
Reply
Previous article
Today’s Photo: Harbor

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x