Horse Runs Loose in Mamaroneck Town and Larchmont

If you thought you were seeing things, that was a horse running loose at Palmer Avenue and Harrison Drive in the Town of Mamaroneck on Sept. 23.

Village Police say the horse, named Oreo, was eventually caught nearby at Harrison and Lockwood Dr. in the Village of Larchmont and was walked over to Police Headquarters.

They didn’t book him, just tied him out back.

The horse was retrieved, and the owner received an appearance ticket to Village Court for “Control of Animals Required.”

Larchmont Police Chief Chris T. McNerney says this was the second time he has had such an incident in the last 18 months. Each time the horse was being housed by the same person that works with animals, and who lives in the Town of Mamaroneck.

There does not appear to be mention in the Town Code prohibiting a Town resident from housing a horse on their property.

Good to know.