Horse On the Loose – Again – in Larchmont

A Horse was on the loose – again – in Larchmont, and, according to Larchmont Police, belonging to the same person or persons whose horse or horses have been seen around lately.

This Halloween visitor was spotted Thursday night on Vanderburgh Avenue, near Turtle Park, having a snack on someone’s lawn. Police will only say the horses belong to a resident of the Town of Mamaroneck that “works with animals.”

The horse was walked back to the owner, who lives on Palmer Avenue, and the owner again was charged with violating local law 97-1 (Control of Animals).