Historic Mamaroneck, Larchmont Maps Now Online

from the Mamaroneck Historical Society- Explore historic maps of Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Rye Neck dating from 1774 to 1929 in a new Mamaroneck Historical Society project posted online.

Viewers can zoom in on more than 20 maps to discover when their street first appeared, how names changed, and who lived or owned property in their area in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Find the maps at https://www.mamaroneckhistoricalsociety.org/mamaroneck-maps

Some areas and streets have different names on older maps. In a 1797 Mamaroneck map, what is now Larchmont is labeled “Great Neck,” the Orienta section “East Neck” and Shore Acres as “Budd Neck.” Boston Post Road is labeled “Country Road” in a 1774 map and “Turnpike” on an 1820 map. Harbor Island is also called “Hog Island” in a 1929 map.

The maps come from the collections of the Mamaroneck Historical Society, the Westchester County Historical Society and the Westchester County Archives. The project also links to other online sources of Westchester historic maps and atlases and to a collection of aerial photographs of Westchester taken between 1925 and 1995.

Other recent Mamaroneck Historical Society projects have included: Tracing Mamaroneck-Larchmont’s roots: Exploring our nationalities:

https://www.mamaroneckhistoricalsociety.org/nationalities

Presidential elections 1848-2020: How Mamaroneck voted:

https://www.mamaroneckhistoricalsociety.org/presidential-elections