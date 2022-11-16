Here are the Leaf Blower Codes in Larchmont and Mamaroneck

To help dispel any confusion about the use of gas powered leaf blowers in three local municipalities, here are the laws.

Larchmont – Gas Powered Leaf Blowers are not permitted at any time: The Village of Larchmont Board of Trustees has approved new code regulating leaf blowers. Effective January 1, 2022, electric leaf blowers are permitted for spring clean-up in the month of April and fall clean-up October 15 to December 15, with temporary allowances as determined by the Mayor for extreme weather events. Gas-powered leaf blowers are not permitted at any time. The code was passed in response to a review of scientific data establishing that leaf blowers, and the emissions, airborne particulates, loud noise and powerful air currents they generate, negatively impact public health, daily activities and environmental sustainability in our community.

Town of Mamaroneck – The code says Use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers is banned from June 1 through September 30. The use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers is permitted from October 1 to May 31. However, the equipment shall only be used within the permitted hours of operation.

Village of Mamaroneck– The Leaf Blower Law states the operation of leaf blowers is prohibited between May 15 and September 30. From October 1 through May 14, when the use of leaf blowers is permitted, use of leaf blowers is permitted only between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday