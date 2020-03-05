Help Larchmont’s Hommocks Ice Rink Win $150,000

The Hommocks Park Ice Rink is in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, which could award the facility $150,000 for improvements and have it host a preseason NHL game.
“Now, it’s time to rally and show the contest officials how much our home ice means to our hockey community,” say Rink officials. You can help them score the points they need by visiting the Hommocks contest page, and posting a reaction, a “like” or “love” on any of the photos and stories that were submitted.
The Judging phase continues until March 21.
Here’s an entry video from LMCTV:
