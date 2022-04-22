Happy Earth Day: Westchester’s Own Challenge

This year’s Earth Day celebration underscores the important role of local Westchester governments in achieving the climate goals spelled out New York State Climate and Community Protection Act. The Act requires New York to have 100% clean power by 2040, be 100% carbon-neutral by 2050, and direct at least 35% of the benefits of climate programs to environmental justice communities.

How do we get there?

A key priority in Westchester, according to the nonprofit New York League of Conservation Voters, lies in the transportation sector of our economy, which continues to generate the largest share of Westchester County’s damaging greenhouse gas emissions. The League has identified six top transportation action items for local governments in Westchester:

“Increase funding for Metro North and regional

transit, increase service and routes, and improve

and expand the capacity of the Metro North White

Plains station.””

“Convert municipal fleets to hybrid, electric, or

other clean energy vehicles. Replace diesel vehicles,

especially those that transport children, with electric

vehicles and buses.”

“Require electric vehicle charging stations in

municipal garages and parking lots. Promote local

ordinances that require EV charging in all new and

renovated housing and commercial construction

projects and provide incentives for EV charging

in existing developments.”

“Reduce reliance on cars by creating complete

streets with dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes, and

walking paths that make it easier to walk, bike, use

e-bikes and e-scooters, and take public transit. Create bike and scooter-sharing opportunities and expand electric car-share initiatives.”

“Explore congestion easing measures on

county highways.”

“Evaluate ways to reduce emissions at

Westchester Airport, including converting

to EV ground vehicles, installing onsite solar

facilities, and investing in efficiency projects.”

What Can You Do?

The Westchester County Department of Conservation and Sustainability offers advice on sustainable transportation choices as follows: