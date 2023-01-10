“Grinch” Burglar Breaks Into Five Larchmont Restaurants

A burglar broke into five Larchmont restaurants on the day after Christmas, smashing glass doors, windows, ransacking offices, destroying computers and stealing cash.

Dubbed by police as “the Grinch,” the suspect was caught and arrested at the Larchmont train station. 19 year old Richard Morgridge, a New York City resident, allegedly traveled to the suburbs and hit Palmer Avenue eateries Harbour House, Ani Ramen and Starbucks, eventually making his way along Chatsworth Avenue to break into Trattoria 141 and Durian restaurants on his way to the train station.

The suspect was spotted by a nearby apartment resident who observed the man at Durian Restaurant fleeing with what appeared to be a cash register.

Following up the suspect’s description police found him at the train station with the stolen money. Police say the suspect apparently tossed the cash drawer behind Nicky’s Pizza. Morgridge was arraigned in Larchmont and released on no bail, however he was immediately taken into custody by waiting NYPD officers who arrested him for outstanding burglary related warrants.

Police Chief Chris McNerney says that Morgridge has a long record of at least 15 felony arrests.

Other mayhem:

Suspicious Activity, door dashing December 29 & 30, 2022 You would think that in the affluent suburb where many homes have installed doorbell cameras mischievous youth (brats) would know better than to kick doors, ring doorbells and dash away. Alas, it was the holiday school break.

December 30, Friday Police answered calls of two homes on Locust Avenue struck by annoying pranksters doing the same kicking doors and ringing doorbells. They were seen before running into Flint Park. Police checked the area but unable to find them.

December 29, Police were called to homes on Winslow Place and Lincoln Street. Police stopped a group of youth at Dunkin’ Donuts and matched one of the boys with video captured on a door cam. Police notified the boy’s father and issued a verbal warning to the kids. Residents were at home at the time.

December 28, 2022 Forgery Village of Larchmont Treasurer reports that an unknown individual forged a fraudulent check in an attempt “to obtain money from it” in the amount of $6297.00.