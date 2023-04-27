“Grandparent Scams” Increase in Westchester County

Submitted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office –

Four individuals were arrested and charged last week in separate incidents for allegedly preying on and exploiting elderly victims for money in schemes commonly known as “grandparent scams.”

The following defendants were each arrested and charged in connection with a “grandparent scam” in Westchester County:

The New Rochelle Police Department arrested Roger Mena-Carrion, 28, of the Bronx, on April 20, 2023, for allegedly attempting to steal $15,500 from a 79-year-old after falsely notifying the victim that her friend was arrested and needed bail money. The defendant was charged with Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a felony, and arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on April 21, 2023.

Following a joint investigation with the Economic Crimes Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office, the City of Rye Police Department arrested Jorge Duche, 32, of Port Chester, on April 18, 2023, for allegedly posing as a bail bondsman to collect $9,500 from a 78-year-old in October 2022. After receiving the cash, the defendant then placed the money in a duffle bag before leaving in a taxi. The incident was captured on video. It is alleged the victim received a phone call from a separate individual purporting to be her grandchild, claiming they had been arrested and in need of bail money. The defendant was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a felony. He was arraigned in Rye City Court and remanded.

Following a joint investigation with the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety’s Real Time Crime Center, the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department arrested Manuel Alfonso Sosacastillo, 28, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, on April 19, 2023, for allegedly stealing $6,900 from a 90-year-old on February 24, 2023. It is alleged the victim received two phone calls – the first from an individual claiming to be the victim’s grandchild that had been in an accident, and a second, purportedly from an attorney claiming that money was needed to post bail for the grandchild. The defendant was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a felony, and arraigned in Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court.

The Tarrytown Police Department, with assistance from the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, arrested Miguel Sosa, 33, of the Bronx, on April 19, 2023, for allegedly attempting to steal $1,500 from a 76-year-old. It is alleged the victim received two phone calls – the first from an individual purporting to be the victim’s relative that had been in an accident, and a second, purportedly from a public defender advising the victim that payment was required for her relative’s release from jail. The defendant was charged with Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a misdemeanor, and arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court.

The District Attorney reinforced some vital tips on avoiding scammers:

Beware of any unknown person asking for money or wiring of cash with a sense of urgency and secrecy, requesting personal and financial information over the phone, or requesting gift card purchases to pay a debt or fee.

Do not respond to unsolicited offers of help and money; never share personal information like date of birth, social security number, bank account information, PIN, passwords, credit card information with unknown persons or companies.

Be wary of door-to-door sales and solicitations.

Pause before acting immediately and always consult someone you trust.