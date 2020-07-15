Wednesday, July 15, 2020
79.4 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Which Local Businesses Got Government Bailouts?
FeaturedTownsLarchmontLocalsMamaroneckNew RochelleNewsRyeScarsdale

Which Local Businesses Got Government Bailouts?

By theLoop
329
0

ProPublica has created a data base of all U.S. businesses, organized by state, that received government support of between $150,000 – $10 million.  One can now search the loans disclosed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The Paycheck Protection Program gave billions to banks to make low-interest loans to businesses that experienced financial devastation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SBA forgives the loan if the small business uses the funds for payroll (at least 60%), mortgage interest, rent or utilities. If the business lays off people or reduces paychecks, less of the loan will be forgiven.  Click here to read more about PPP loan forgiveness.

46 Larchmont businesses including car dealerships, schools and restaurants got the cash.

If you click on the business name, the number of jobs is indicated.

In Mamaroneck, 77 loans were made.

New Rochelle Paycheck Protection Loans

Scarsdale Paycheck Protection Loans

Rye Paycheck Protection Loans

New York State came in 2nd nationwide for the number of loans between $5 – $10 million.

According to reports, lenders will reap millions in processing fees —  5 percent for loans under $350,000, 3 percent for loans under $2 million, and 1 percent for loans greater than $2 million. The fees will be covered by the federal government.

 

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleMamaroneck Approves Street Dining

RELATED ARTICLES

Food & Dining

Mamaroneck Approves Street Dining

Debra Quintana - 1
Outdoor street dining is coming to Mamaroneck Avenue and for several of the local restaurants the measure may be their only hope of staying open.
Read more
Wellness

Lyme Disease Season Hits Westchester

White Plains Hospital - 0
People who contract Lyme disease often have no memory of having been bitten.
Read more
Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Sunset at Manor Park - Submitted to theLoop by Christopher Bourdain
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x