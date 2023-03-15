Wednesday, March 15, 2023
40 F
Larchmont
HomeLarchmontGoFundMe Set Up for Larchmont Mom and Business Owner
FeaturedLarchmontLocalsWellness

GoFundMe Set Up for Larchmont Mom and Business Owner

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 1
Post Views: 939

We are so saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Laurie Parkinson, who many in Larchmont knew for her cycling studio, L Train. Laurie died of cancer on March 11.

As her son, Will, writes on a fundraising site to offset costs, “Laurie is an incredible mom and role model not only to her four sons, but also to the rest of her family and the L-Train community. She has owned her business, L-Train, in Larchmont for the past 17 years as a single mother of 4, doing the best she can. She is a beaming light of happiness, positivity, and joy.”

The GoFundMe was set up to offset her medical bills and loss of income for her family.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eric Newland
Eric Newland
March 15, 2023 9:21 AM

I’m so saddened to the passing on of Laurie and heartfelt condolences to her boys and family. The image of Laurie on her bike captures her amazing spirit.❤️

1
Reply
Previous article
Today’s Photo: Seagulls Playland Pier
Next article
Larchmont Village Board Opposes NY Housing Plan

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Created and Managed by Hashif