GoFundMe Set Up for Larchmont Mom and Business Owner

We are so saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Laurie Parkinson, who many in Larchmont knew for her cycling studio, L Train. Laurie died of cancer on March 11.
As her son, Will, writes on a fundraising site to offset costs, “Laurie is an incredible mom and role model not only to her four sons, but also to the rest of her family and the L-Train community. She has owned her business, L-Train, in Larchmont for the past 17 years as a single mother of 4, doing the best she can. She is a beaming light of happiness, positivity, and joy.”
The GoFundMe was set up to offset her medical bills and loss of income for her family.
I’m so saddened to the passing on of Laurie and heartfelt condolences to her boys and family. The image of Laurie on her bike captures her amazing spirit.❤️