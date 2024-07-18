Friday, July 19, 2024
79.6 F
Larchmont
HomeBlotterGlue Trap Used to Steal Mail in Mamaroneck, Other Villages
BlotterFeaturedMamaroneckPelhamWestchester County

Glue Trap Used to Steal Mail in Mamaroneck, Other Villages

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 179
Mamaroneck Post Office – mapio

The old glue trap in the mailbox trick.

Mamaroneck Village police say they received a call July 10 about three suspicious men attempting to steal mail from the mailbox at the Mamaroneck Post Office at 309 Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Police responded, but their vehicle fled upon the Police’s arrival.

A description of the suspects matched that of a similar attempt to steal mail from a mailbox in Pelham.

On Friday, July 12, the Greenburg Police Department observed the same vehicle. In their attempt to flee from police, the vehicle struck a police officer in his vehicle. The suspects fled on foot.

A perimeter was established, and officers from the New York State Police, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department responded to assist in locating the suspects. The Postal Inspector was notified and also responded to assist in the investigation.

Three suspects were apprehended placed under arrest and charged by the Greenburgh Police Department.

One of the defendants was in possession of a belt, several glue traps, and a $14,000 check which had been placed in that mailbox earlier in the day.

The defendant was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. He was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court.

Police warn residents against mailing checks from a local Post Office mailbox.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Hunter Tier Parking Lot Plan for Housing in Mamaroneck Takes Next Steps
Next article
Coming Up: Open House for Mamaroneck Schools’ Co-Op Program – July 23

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x