Glue Trap Used to Steal Mail in Mamaroneck, Other Villages

The old glue trap in the mailbox trick.

Mamaroneck Village police say they received a call July 10 about three suspicious men attempting to steal mail from the mailbox at the Mamaroneck Post Office at 309 Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Police responded, but their vehicle fled upon the Police’s arrival.

A description of the suspects matched that of a similar attempt to steal mail from a mailbox in Pelham.

On Friday, July 12, the Greenburg Police Department observed the same vehicle. In their attempt to flee from police, the vehicle struck a police officer in his vehicle. The suspects fled on foot.

A perimeter was established, and officers from the New York State Police, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department responded to assist in locating the suspects. The Postal Inspector was notified and also responded to assist in the investigation.

Three suspects were apprehended placed under arrest and charged by the Greenburgh Police Department.

One of the defendants was in possession of a belt, several glue traps, and a $14,000 check which had been placed in that mailbox earlier in the day.

The defendant was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. He was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court.

Police warn residents against mailing checks from a local Post Office mailbox.