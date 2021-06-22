Glen Island- New Rochelle’s Historic Summer Pastime

Now that Glen Island, once described as a “resort,” will open again June 25, we thought we would revisit a quick history from the archives:

Glen Island, New Rochelle, is a lovely county park accessing the Long Island Sound, and one which has a fascinating history.

With summer unofficially begun, there is an interesting piece about Glen Island, New Rochelle’s glory days in The Daily Beast, when ” Glen Island had grown to occupy seven small islands connected by pedestrian bridges.” It was a 19th Century theme park.

A plaque that can still be found in the area describes the layout of the amusement park, and many beautiful ruins remain, including those of a German beer garden.