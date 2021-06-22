Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Glen Island- New Rochelle’s Historic Summer Pastime

Glen Island Castle, New Rochelle – June Marie Sobrito

Now that Glen Island, once described as a “resort,” will open again June 25, we thought we would revisit a quick history from the archives:

Glen Island, New Rochelle, is a lovely county park accessing the Long Island Sound, and one which has a fascinating history.

With summer unofficially begun, there is an interesting piece about Glen Island, New Rochelle’s glory days in The Daily Beast,  when ” Glen Island had grown to occupy seven small islands connected by pedestrian bridges.”   It was a 19th Century theme park.

plaque that can still be found in the area describes the layout of the amusement park, and many beautiful ruins remain, including those of a German beer garden.

Fern
Fern
1 year ago

I found some old family photos recently, dated 1962. I definitely remember going to Glen Island as a young child. My question: were people able to rent rowboats then? There’s a photo of 3 of the men in my family in a boat–was it there?

0
Reply
spot_img

