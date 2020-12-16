Giveaways (and an Idea) from Larchmont Nurseries

In keeping with the Holiday spirit, Larchmont Nurseries has some free giveaways, and an idea. Just stop by!
Sugar Pie Pumpkins – Free, Great for cooking pie, muffins, cookies, etc. Hollow out for soup bowls. (below)
Hay- Need hay bales for the yard? Come pick one up, no charge. Good for animal bedding, drainage issues, water retention and insulation.
White mini-gourds – (above) For sale: Keep the kids (and adults) busy when they’re stuck inside with these small white gourds- paint and decorate them. Write a message! It’s fun and relaxing and they last a long time.
Thanks, Joann, the kids loved them ~