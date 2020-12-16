Friday, December 18, 2020
22.4 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Giveaways (and an Idea) from Larchmont Nurseries
TownsLarchmontArtsFeaturedHome and GardenKidsLocalsPlanet Loop

Giveaways (and an Idea) from Larchmont Nurseries

By theLoop
216
1

In keeping with the Holiday spirit, Larchmont Nurseries has some free giveaways, and an idea. Just stop by!

Sugar Pie Pumpkins – Free, Great for cooking pie, muffins, cookies, etc. Hollow out for soup bowls. (below)

Sugar Pie Pumpkins

Hay-  Need hay bales for the yard? Come pick one up, no charge. Good for animal bedding, drainage issues, water retention and insulation.

White mini-gourds – (above) For sale: Keep the kids (and adults) busy when they’re stuck inside with these small white gourds- paint and decorate them. Write a message! It’s fun and relaxing and they last a long time.

 

Larchmont Nurseries- 2315 Boston Post Rd., Larchmont 914-834-5802

 

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jobe
jobe
1 day ago

Thanks, Joann, the kids loved them ~

0
Reply
Previous articleIs Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!
Next articleComing Up: Town of Mamaroneck to Hold Forum on Police

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured

Today’s Snapshot – Snow Clouds

theLoop - 0
Snow Clouds- Submitted to theLoop by Leslie-Anne Brill
Read more
Mamaroneck

Coming Up: Town of Mamaroneck to Hold Forum on Police

theLoop - 1
Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 pm, the Town’s Racial Equity Task Force will hold a virtual public forum to receive comments from the community on the Town Police Department.
Read more
Larchmont

Is Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!

theLoop - 0
Have you reopened? Never left? Want more customers? theLoop is the most effective and cost-efficient way to advertise your talents to 50,000 local readers every month.
Read more

Upcoming Events

View more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo