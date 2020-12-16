Giveaways (and an Idea) from Larchmont Nurseries

In keeping with the Holiday spirit, Larchmont Nurseries has some free giveaways, and an idea. Just stop by!

Sugar Pie Pumpkins – Free, Great for cooking pie, muffins, cookies, etc. Hollow out for soup bowls. (below)

Hay- Need hay bales for the yard? Come pick one up, no charge. Good for animal bedding, drainage issues, water retention and insulation.

White mini-gourds – (above) For sale: Keep the kids (and adults) busy when they’re stuck inside with these small white gourds- paint and decorate them. Write a message! It’s fun and relaxing and they last a long time.

Larchmont Nurseries- 2315 Boston Post Rd., Larchmont 914-834-5802