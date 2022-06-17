Get Off My Property Line, DWI and more, Larchmont Police Blotter

A harassing phone call to a property manager threatening to “get him” and recommending he “have his casket ready” is one of the creepiest recent blotter entries. Overall, the second week of June proves to be bit quieter in Larchmont with only two reports of lawless leaf blowers. One sketchy raccoon remains on the loose.

June 11, 2022 Animal Acting Suspicious Caller reports seeing a raccoon on Pryer Lane during the mid morning hour that “did not look right and was acting strange.” Police reports no raccoon observed in the area.

June 8, 2022 Driving While Intoxicated, Boston Post Road Driver of a black Land Rover made the mistake of speeding away from a traffic stop light in front of the police station at Boston Post Road and Larchmont Avenue just as a police sergeant was standing outside. The sergeant immediately jumped into his police vehicle following the Land Rover. The driver, who resides in Village of Mamaroneck, was arrested charged with DWI and the vehicle impounded.

June 7, 2022 Property Line Dispute, Stuyvesant Avenue. On-going dispute between neighbors and one of the resident’s home contractor. All parties are advised to speak with the Larchmont building department concerning the property line.

June 6, 2022 Harassment, Wendt Avenue Caller reports threats from a tenant who lives in a building he manages in Ossining. Victim reports that the suspect said he was “coming to get” him and he should “have a casket ready because you won’t live to see it.” Victim does not want to press charges but inquires about an order of protection.