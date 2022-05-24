Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Fundraiser for Mamaroneck Woman Killed in Accident

  A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Hercilia Miranda of Mamaroneck, who was killed May 18 after an accident. Village of Mamaroneck Police will say only that the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious, but will not elaborate out of respect for the family.
Hericilia was 41 years old and leaves behind four children, three in Guatemala and one a fifth-grader, Brayner Pablo, who is part of the Mamaroneck Avenue School community.
“Hercilia was a hard-working and devoted single mother and was her son’s primary source of support and love. Brayner Pablo will remain in the care of his uncles and near his family here in Mamaroneck,” says the description on the site.
Services:
A viewing will be held in New Rochelle Funeral Home from 5:00p to 9:00p on Wednesday May 25, 2022. Location is 104 4th Street in New Rochelle.

