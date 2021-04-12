Monday, April 12, 2021
Home Kids Fundraiser, 5K for Larchmont Teen with Spinal Injury
Fundraiser, 5K for Larchmont Teen with Spinal Injury

By Loop Contributor
From friends of the Patti/Fiore family:

A week after starting his freshman year at college, Larchmont teen Ernie Patti had a terrible accident. Ernie had been at the beach with a group of new college friends when a freak wave pushed him headfirst into a sandbar, bursting his C6 vertebra and paralyzing him from the chest down.

Since the accident, Ernie has shown nothing but unwavering determination to regain his mobility. His positive attitude is critically important, as intensive interventions in the months immediately following such an injury can lead to the greatest long-term benefits.

Expenses for the victim of a catastrophic spinal injury can exceed $700,000 in the first year alone, and $120,000 in each year after. Ernie and his parents, Susan Fiore and Ernie Sr., are currently facing the costs of temporary housing, private aides, rehabilitation and therapy not covered by insurance, and transportation, among others. In the future, they’ll need to consider home & vehicle modifications, ongoing aide & rehabilitation costs, and education adaptations.

You can help! Please join Ernie’s supporters locally and across the country as we gather live or virtually to walk, run, bike, or roll 5 km (3.1 miles) to raise critical funds for Ernie. For those of you in the Larchmont-Mamaroneck area, you can join us at a specific spot (TBD) at 10:00 am on May 16th. We’ll have a group that will run the 5k, and a group that will walk. Click here to register:
https://raceroster.com/events/2021/39591/hope-travels-5k/register?team=309019

If you can’t join in, please consider donating to help support this wonderful family in need. All donations are tax-deductible.

Please click here to donate:
https://raceroster.com/events/2021/39591/hope-travels-5k/pledge/team/309019

 

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

