From the Vault: Moon Over My Nanny

Who remembers Moon Over My Nanny?

theLoop has been around for 16 years, and from time to time, we pull one out of the vault. This kerfuffle went down in August of 2009 in the Memorial Park playground in Larchmont.

Two seven-year old girls were reportedly yelled at by a nanny at the park (not the nanny of either of the girls) who ordered them into the bathroom to mop up water they had spilled from the sink. One of the mothers was there. The other mother was called, and when she arrived to ask what happened, the nanny, and a line up of other nannies “greeted” her with um, their naked butts. The photo above is from the incident.

The police were called. The family that employed the nanny hired a lawyer to investigate, fired the nanny but declined to meet with the mother that witnessed the incident.

The mother that witnessed the incident wrote, “My primary motive in writing my story was to relate what happened in the hope that the family would learn of the incident and deal with their nanny. Secondarily, I hoped that other mothers who employ caregivers would also take heed and make an effort to investigate how their caregivers behave when they think no one is watching.”

A few months later, the nanny found work with another family in Larchmont, and the father there says someone left a copy of theLoop article on his door, and in red pen had written: “Is this your nanny????”

He had checked references. The nanny was not truthful about her past and efforts to check public records were unsuccessful in revealing what took place.

These were some of the comments:

16 COMMENTS