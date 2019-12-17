From Bloomberg News: New Rochelle Trying to Lure Millennials from NYC

By | View as "Clean Read"
Print

Hotel going up in New Rochelle will will be larger than any other built in Westchester County in two decades, at 24 stories

A literal arms race is heating up between two suburbs north of Manhattan. Ax-throwing bars are in the works at New Rochelle and Yonkers, both of which see the edgy pubs as a means to attract millennials away from New York City. The two biggest towns in Westchester County are betting on luring affluent urbanites who like their bars and bagels close but are sick of feeling poor in the Big Apple. If they succeed in getting the Gothamites to move, however, they risk driving rents too high for locals.  more from Bloomberg BusinessWeek

Related posts:

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More
Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More
WatermarkPointe Attracts New Homeowners to New Rochelle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.