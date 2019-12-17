From Bloomberg News: New Rochelle Trying to Lure Millennials from NYC

A literal arms race is heating up between two suburbs north of Manhattan. Ax-throwing bars are in the works at New Rochelle and Yonkers, both of which see the edgy pubs as a means to attract millennials away from New York City. The two biggest towns in Westchester County are betting on luring affluent urbanites who like their bars and bagels close but are sick of feeling poor in the Big Apple. If they succeed in getting the Gothamites to move, however, they risk driving rents too high for locals. more from Bloomberg BusinessWeek