Free Energy Audits for Homes Mamaroneck and Larchmont

courtesy: Sustainable Westchester

Residents of the Town and Village of Mamaroneck and Larchmont can get a free analysis of energy usage in their home (done by contractors vetted by Sustainable Westchester) and get recommendations on how to save money while making a clean energy upgrade.    https://sustainablewestchester.org/energysmarthomes/

The Town of Mamaroneck and Villages are participating in a clean energy communities community campaign for clean heating and cooling.

Clean Energy Communities is a NYSERDA program for municipalities to implement sustainability programs and grant funding. EnergySmart Homes is one program that begins with a free home energy assessment to determine how effectively your systems are working.  A customized analysis reveals issues such as leaky air ducts, under insulated walls, worn weather stripping, and degraded ventilation to uncover opportunities for improvements that are safer, quieter, and more reliable.  Rebates, tax credits, subsidies and other incentives are available for implementation of approaches such as the installation of air source and ground source heating, hot water, and cooling.

You can also contact Sustainable Westchester at (914) 242-4725 x122 or email EnergySmartHomes@SustainableWestchester.org/

