Former New Rochelle City Manager takes Top Job in Village of Mamaroneck

Kathleen Gill, who served 16 months as New Rochelle City Manager will be running operations in the Village of Mamaroneck as Village Manager, starting Dec 9th.

Gill, who left New Rochelle following a public break with City Council members, is expected to make in the neighborhood of $220K a year in her new Mamaroneck position. The hiring of Gill was delayed until the new Mamaroneck Board of Trustees took office Monday night due to resistance from a majority of the previous Board, who had expressed concern over the circumstances of her departure from the New Rochelle position.

Gill had clashed with former New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and current Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert, and has been criticized for allegedly neglecting underserved communities in the city.

Gill is the long-time protégé of former New Rochelle City Manager Charles “Chuck” Strome who has been serving as interim Village Manager in Mamaroneck for much of the past year. In New Rochelle, Strome and Gill oversaw the massive redevelopment of the city’s downtown, marked by the construction of multiple high-rise buildings.

Strome retired from the New Rochelle position in 2022 and Gill took over until what appeared to be a forced resignation last year.

Strome was lured out of retirement by Mamaroneck following the departure of former Village Manager Jerry Barberio and has been serving as Interim Village Manager, so this is the second time Gill is stepping in to fill a seat Strome vacates.