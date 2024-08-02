Former Mamaroneck Library Manager Sentenced, Pays Back Stolen Funds

The Mamaroneck Library’s former business manager, who was charged with stealing more than $43,000, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years of probation, and paid back the amount in full as part of a plea deal.

The 62 year old disgraced library employee pleaded guilty April 24 to stealing the funds between 2016 and 2023. The discovery of the missing funds prompted an investigation that revealed an inattentive Board of Directors was misled and unaware that the library had fallen short hundreds of thousands of dollars which threatened a shut down of the library.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said, “This defendant violated the trust of her employer and the Mamaroneck community by stealing funds from the Mamaroneck Public Library to benefit herself.”

Between May 2016 and February 2023, the defendant stole approximately $43,940 from the library’s bank accounts in the form of credit card and recurring debit transactions for personal expenses. The defendant resigned from the library in March 2023 after 27 years.

The story of the Mamaroneck Library’s troubles was broken by the Loop in March 2023.