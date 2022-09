Take a drive (or the train) up to Wave Hill in Riverdale for some spectacular Fall flowers. A container centerpiece adorns the Flower Garden every season.

This display showcases texture with annual flowers and foliage plants:

Angelonia ‘Purple’

Coleus ‘Wasabi’ and ‘Electric Lime’

Helichrysum petiolare

Pleroma heteromallum

Rotheca myricoides

Verbena ‘Raspberry Sorbet’