First Local Case of Coronavirus, Mamaroneck Private School Closes

Update:

At the direction of New York State, Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler has directed that Young Israel of New Rochelle halt all services immediately and for the foreseeable future due to potential COVID-19 exposure connected to the man who tested positive today. Additionally, congregants of the Temple who attended services on February 22, and a funeral and a bat mitzvah at the temple on February 23 must self-quarantine until at the very earliest March 8. Those who do not self-quarantine will be mandated to by the County Department of Health to do so.

Earlier:

The Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck is closed as a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

City and state officials confirmed a 50-year-old New Rochelle man tested positive for the virus Tuesday. He was hospitalized after complaining of respiratory issues, first arriving at New York Presbyterian-Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville before his transfer to a Manhattan facility.

The man has a child attending Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy, an Orthodox Jewish School in Riverdale, which has also closed. The Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, also a Jewish school, closed as a precaution, as did the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains.

ABC reports County officials are investigating the possibility of additional cases related to the New Rochelle man who tested positive. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference that the man has an “underlying respiratory illness,” and has had no recent travel to any other country.

The man is a regular commuter from New Rochelle to Grand Central and rides the Metro North railway, a source familiar with the case told ABC News. It is unlikely that the man rides the subway from Grand Central Station, because his law firm is nearby.

Investigators are also tracking the movements of the man and his family within Westchester County, Westchester County Executive George Latimer told reporters at a news conference.

Twelve people in Westchester County who may have been exposed are currently undergoing quarantine, Latimer said.

The Governor also announced that all SUNY students studying abroad are now required to return home.