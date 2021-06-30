Saturday, July 3, 2021
60.2 F
Larchmont
HomeTownsLarchmontFireworks for the 4th - Where to Go
FeaturedTownsLarchmontMamaroneckNew RochelleRye

Fireworks for the 4th – Where to Go

By theLoop
388
1

Where to find fireworks or other (long-awaited) July 4 fun in the area:

Larchmont: Come celebrate July 4th with the Village of Larchmont in Constitution Park from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hotdogs, DJ and More.

 The Village of Larchmont does not have a fireworks display but other area fireworks can be seen from Manor Park.

Mamaroneck: Fireworks in Harbor Island Park will begin after sunset around 9:15 – 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. (Rain date is Mon, July 5.) The Firemen’s Carnival will take place each evening, between 6:45 p.m. and 11:30pm, from Friday, June 25, through Monday, July 5, in Harbor Island Park.

New Rochelle: “Spark the Sound” Independence Day fireworks is re-scheduled for Labor Day weekend (September 3).

Rye Playland Park
Fireworks displays over Long Island Sound will take place Friday, July 1 and Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kate Long
Kate Long
17 hours ago

Every 4th we’ve watched the Yacht Club’s Fireworks display from Manor Beach. Will that not be happening (again) this year?

0
Reply
Previous articleLarchmont Movie Theater – No Plan to Reopen Anytime Soon
Next articleToday’s Photo – Cabbage White Butterfly & Lobelia

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo