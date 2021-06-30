Fireworks for the 4th – Where to Go

The Village of Larchmont does not have a fireworks display but other area fireworks can be seen from Manor Park.

Larchmont: Come celebrate July 4th with the Village of Larchmont in Constitution Park from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hotdogs, DJ and More.

Mamaroneck: Fireworks in Harbor Island Park will begin after sunset around 9:15 – 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. (Rain date is Mon, July 5.) The Firemen’s Carnival will take place each evening, between 6:45 p.m. and 11:30pm, from Friday, June 25, through Monday, July 5, in Harbor Island Park.

New Rochelle: “Spark the Sound” Independence Day fireworks is re-scheduled for Labor Day weekend (September 3).

Rye Playland Park

Fireworks displays over Long Island Sound will take place Friday, July 1 and Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4.