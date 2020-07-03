Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home Towns Larchmont Firework Free 4th for Larchmont and Mamaroneck
Firework Free 4th for Larchmont and Mamaroneck

By theLoop
It’s going to be pretty quiet around here, except for the illegal fireworks, of course.

You’ve no doubt heard by now that the Village of Mamaroneck’s annual Fireman’s Carnival, Parade and Fireworks are cancelled, as are Playland July 4th fireworks. County Exec George Latimer cited an inability to create a safe environment for attendees. Larchmont Village fireworks are cancelled, too.

New York’s annual Independence Day celebration has been split up into a series of five-minute shows at locations across the five boroughs in order to discourage large crowds from gathering, according to the New York Times. The highlights from these displays, which began on Monday, will be broadcast on NBC on Saturday.

photo: John Cuddy

 

MJM
MJM
6 hours ago

Which Larchmont Village Fireworks cancelled? As far as I know, the only fireworks that Villagers enjoyed were provided by and paid for by the Larchmont Yacht Club.

theLoop
Author
theLoop
6 hours ago
Reply to  MJM

Yes, excellent point. While the Village announced it would have no fireworks, in reality it will have no music at Manor Park, nor the tradition of watching other area fireworks around the Sound.

