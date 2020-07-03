Firework Free 4th for Larchmont and Mamaroneck

It’s going to be pretty quiet around here, except for the illegal fireworks, of course.

You’ve no doubt heard by now that the Village of Mamaroneck’s annual Fireman’s Carnival, Parade and Fireworks are cancelled, as are Playland July 4th fireworks. County Exec George Latimer cited an inability to create a safe environment for attendees. Larchmont Village fireworks are cancelled, too.

New York’s annual Independence Day celebration has been split up into a series of five-minute shows at locations across the five boroughs in order to discourage large crowds from gathering, according to the New York Times. The highlights from these displays, which began on Monday, will be broadcast on NBC on Saturday.

photo: John Cuddy