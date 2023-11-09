Firefighter Injured in Basement Fire at Larchmont Bagel Store

One firefighter was injured in a basement fire at Bagels by Sofia at 145 Chatsworth Avenue in Larchmont Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Members of the Village of Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps Ambulance 66A2 were in the store, saw smoke, and called the Larchmont Fire Dept., which found heavy fire in the basement. Occupants of the store and from the 2 adjoining buildings were evacuated.

The fire damage was contained to the basement with smoke damage throughout, according to Larchmont Fire Richard valentine.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental due to an electrical issue. There were two minor civilian injuries and 1 firefighter was taken by ambulance to White Plains Hospital for a medical condition.

The store remains closed today.

Larchmont Fire was assisted on scene and for standby coverage by Larchmont Police / Building Department / Water Department / DPW, Larchmont VAC, New Rochelle Fire, Town of Mamaroneck Fire, Pelham Manor Fire, Rye Fire, Scarsdale Fire, Eastchester Fire, Greenville Fire, Con-Ed Gas and Electric, Westchester County Health Department, Westchester County Cause and Origin, and 60 control.