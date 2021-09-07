Wednesday, September 8, 2021
FEMA Funds Available for Residents, Businesses in Westchester

As volunteers work to distribute donated basic items, such as clothing, shoes, food and  diapers on and near Mamaroneck Avenue, President Biden has signed the request from Governor Kathy Hochul for financial relief for local governments and New Yorkers.

Under this request, the Village of Mamaroneck now qualifies for both individual and public assistance from FEMA. Village of Mamaroneck residents who have been displaced, including uninsured families, will be eligible for funds for housing assistance, as well as crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs, and legal services. These are the 3 Ways to Apply for Disaster Aid:

  1. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  2. Call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)
  3. Download the FEMA APP on your smartphone

It is important to document all damage, take photos, save your receipts, etc. that will be required to receive any potential help from FEMA. Contact your insurance companies and let us know if you need help with completing any loan applications.

Business are impacted too. The Mamaroneck Chamber has set up a go fund me page to help raise money for the most critically impacted businesses.

