FBI Mamaroneck Raid in Biden Diary Theft

There are multiple reports of recent FBI raids at two Mamaroneck homes in connection with the 2020 theft of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, the current president’s daughter.

One of the homes is the apartment of James O’Keefe, the founder of the right-wing media outlet “Project Veritas,” which routinely engages in hidden camera stings of perceived liberal groups and individuals and releases heavily edited versions of the recordings.

His apartment in Mamaroneck was searched Saturday, according to neighbors. O’Keefe issued a video statement prior to that raid confirming the receipt of a grand jury subpoena and denying any involvement in illegal activity in obtaining the stolen diary. He made the comments after a search Thursday of what he called “project veritas journalists or former journalists,” one in Manhattan, the other also in Mamaroneck.

O’Keefe claims the diary in question was peddled to his group as having been “found” in a hotel room during the 2020 presidential election. The Biden family reported it as stolen during a burglary.

Although Project Veritas did not publish the diary, some handwritten pages were put on line by a different right-wing website just before the 2020 election. The Justice Department has been investigating the matter since before Joe Biden became President, but James O’Keefe is alleging political motivations in the most recent FBI activity.

“Ms. Biden’s father’s Department of Justice, specifically the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York appears to be investigating the situation claiming the diary was stolen,” he said. “We don’t know if it was, but it begs the question: in what world is the alleged theft of a diary investigated by the President’s FBI and his Department of Justice?”