Fatal Shooting in New Rochelle of 16 Year Old, 16 Year Old Charged

A shooting in New Rochelle with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun has taken the life of 16 year old Julian Oliveros of New Rochelle. The suspect is also 16.

Due to Juvenile arrest laws in New York State, the name of the suspect is still being withheld.  He was charged with  Murder 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd degree.

On Tuesday January 25th at about 3:38pm, New Rochelle Police received a call of a shooting that had just occurred on the corner of 4th Street and Washington Ave, a neighborhood bordering Pelham where residents told the Journal News they usually feel safe.

Upon arrival, Officers located Oliveros, who had multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers administered First Aid and the victim was transported to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and succumbed to his injures.  

New Rochelle Detectives were able to locate and arrest a 16-year-old male suspect near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue, who was found to be in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The two teenagers were enrolled in the New Rochelle school system, but were not regularly attending classes, Superintendent Jonathan Raymond told The Journal News.

